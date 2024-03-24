Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

TME stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

