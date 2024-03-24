TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at CIBC

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.6 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,292,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $26,554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.