JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target to $51.50

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Ternium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ternium

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. Ternium has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.