Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TME. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE:TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 265,093 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

