Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,117,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $18,405,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $17,477,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.