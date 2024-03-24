Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $47.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of IMVT opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,602,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,520 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

