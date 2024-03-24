Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

