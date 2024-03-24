Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $72.20

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.20.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

