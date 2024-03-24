Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
