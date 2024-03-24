Head-To-Head Review: Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -54.30% 13.06% 5.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 9 1 2.69

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dazed and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $70.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Dazed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dazed and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.14 -$6.65 billion ($11.24) -6.27

Dazed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Dazed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

