Financial Survey: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & Cryptoblox Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRYBF)

Cryptoblox Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cryptoblox Technologies and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryptoblox Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 2 13 1 2.94

Earnings and Valuation

Flywire has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Cryptoblox Technologies.

This table compares Cryptoblox Technologies and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryptoblox Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $403.09 million 7.46 -$8.57 million ($0.09) -271.89

Cryptoblox Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Cryptoblox Technologies and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryptoblox Technologies N/A N/A N/A Flywire -2.13% -1.35% -1.03%

Summary

Flywire beats Cryptoblox Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. in March 2022. Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

