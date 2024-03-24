Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

