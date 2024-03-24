Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to “Outperform”

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BANC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Banc of California stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $209,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $27,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Banc of California by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

