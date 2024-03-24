Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of VICR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $98.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

