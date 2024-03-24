Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTRE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of FTRE opened at $38.93 on Friday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

