Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
CIZN opened at $7.79 on Friday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
