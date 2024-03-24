Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN opened at $7.79 on Friday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.