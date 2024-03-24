Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
