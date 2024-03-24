Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

