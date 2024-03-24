South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.46) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.14. The company has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,075.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.40 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. South32’s payout ratio is currently -2,142.86%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

