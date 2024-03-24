Piper Sandler Boosts Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

