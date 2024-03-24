Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

