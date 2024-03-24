Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Prs Reit Trading Up 0.1 %

LON PRSR opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Prs Reit

In related news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 45,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($44,112.03). Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

