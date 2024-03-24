Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$30.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

MFI stock opened at C$23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$21.52 and a one year high of C$31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.41.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9295663 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

