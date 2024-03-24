Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.