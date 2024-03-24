Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) PT at $38.43

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 518,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

