Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 35.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Viasat has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

