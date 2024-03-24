Head to Head Review: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectral AI and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.59 ($0.64) 52.56

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI.

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97% Stevanato Group 13.43% 14.31% 8.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spectral AI and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stevanato Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Spectral AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Spectral AI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.