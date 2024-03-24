HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

