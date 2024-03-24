UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

