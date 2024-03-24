Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price to $19.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 155,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

