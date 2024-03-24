DA Davidson Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $39.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

