Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

