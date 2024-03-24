Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

UL stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

