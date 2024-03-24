Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

