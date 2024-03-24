Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

Capri Stock Down 0.6 %

CPRI stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 185,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Capri by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capri by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,733,000 after acquiring an additional 523,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.