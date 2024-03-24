StockNews.com Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $196.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

