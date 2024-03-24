StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

