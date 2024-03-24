Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
