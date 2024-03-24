Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

