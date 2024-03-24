Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of AMPE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
