Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

