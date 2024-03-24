BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
