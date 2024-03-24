Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBG. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.05) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.28. The stock has a market cap of £597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 417.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,532.78). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Sally Williams acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Insiders have bought a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $482,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

