Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($52.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,940 ($37.43) and a one year high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,763.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,003.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,793.53.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,306.17). 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

