Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target to GBX 64

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 64 ($0.81) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MERC stock opened at GBX 32.40 ($0.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.69. The stock has a market cap of £141.81 million, a PE ratio of -3,240.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

In other news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £500,420.16 ($637,072.13). 29.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

