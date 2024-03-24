NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
