NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

