Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

