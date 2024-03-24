BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HWX

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7096774 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Transactions at Headwater Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$186,405.20. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$186,405.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,112. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.