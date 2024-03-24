Rekor Systems (REKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

