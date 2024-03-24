StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
iBio Price Performance
Shares of iBio stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.