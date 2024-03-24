Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

